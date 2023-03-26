Man gets RI for life sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 25

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court under the POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man of Bihar to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Golden (25) of Lakhi Sarai district in Bihar.

He said he was living in a village of Yamunanagar district, when he committed the crime. He further said the ASJ delivered the judgment on March 24. He added that on the complaint of the mother of the victim, Golden was booked under Sections 376-AB and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Women police station, Yamunanagar, on July 28, 2020. The complainant, who belongs to a district of Bihar, told the police that she along with her children was living in a village of Yamunanagar district.She said she worked as a labourer in a plywood factory situated near the said village. She further said Golden was also living in the same village.

“On July 27, 2020, after duty, when I came to my rented room, my daughter was weeping. She told me that Golden took her to the bathroom and sexually abused her,” alleged the complainant. She said the accused threatened her daughter with dire consequences if she told her mother about the incident.