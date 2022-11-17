Man gets RI for murder

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 16

The court of Additional District Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Heinous Crime against Women, Ajay Kumar Verma, on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to a man for murdering wife brutally by attacking her with a brick on her head and face in Bapoli in 2019. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The incident was reported to the police on August 13, 2019.

The deceased was identified as Manju (35). Om Prakash of Behrampur village, deceased Manju's father, in his complaint to the Bapoli police said that he had married his elder daughter Manju with Raju of Bapoli village.

He got information that his son-in-law Raju had murdered his daughter by assaulting her with a brick on her head. He reached there and found that Manju was lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Following the complaint, the police had lodged a case against Raju under Section 302 of the IPC and arrested him on September 13 and produced him in the court, he said. Kuldeep Dhull, Deputy District Attorney, said as many as 12 witnesses, including three, were privately produced in the court. The three private witnesses, including complainant Om Prakash (father of the deceased) and Rajkumar and Om Prakash (cousin of the deceased) got hostile after compromising with the accused. Dhull said the court had also imposed a fine of Rs 500-500 each on the private witnesses for making false statements in the court.