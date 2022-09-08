Man gets rigorous imprisonment for life for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 7

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for raping a 13-year-old minor, who was also a relative of the convict. The court imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict and directed to give Rs 50,000 to the victim. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict would have to undergo further imprisonment for 14 months. The matter was reported to the Kundli police on January 31, 2021.

#sonepat