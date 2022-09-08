Man gets rigorous imprisonment for life for raping minor

Sonepat, September 7
The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for raping a 13-year-old minor, who was also a relative of the convict. The court imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict and directed to give Rs 50,000 to the victim. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict would have to undergo further imprisonment for 14 months. The matter was reported to the Kundli police on January 31, 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...