Man goes live on social media, ends life in Gurugram hotel

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 12

A 35-year-old man went live on Instagram and died by suicide at a hotel room. The wife of the deceased accused her husband’s female friend of abetment to suicide and blackmailing him. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against her at the Sadar police station on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Neeru, a native of Hisar, she lived with her husband Vikram and two children in the Rajendra Park area. On September 11, Vikram had gone to a hotel in Sector 38 where her husband’s friend had invited him to celebrate her birthday.

“She had been blackmailing Vikram with a few objectionable videos of both of them and demanding money from him. She tortured Vikram twice and forced him to die,” said Neeru in her complaint.

“An FIR has been registered against Anshi, a native of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. We are verifying facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said Subhash Chand, SHO.

#Gurugram #Instagram #Social Media