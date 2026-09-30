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Home / Haryana / Man hacked to death in Sirsa over panchayat poll rivalry

Man hacked to death in Sirsa over panchayat poll rivalry

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A man was allegedly shot at and chased before being hacked to death following a long-running election rivalry in Sirsa district late on Monday night.

The victim, Hari Singh, was travelling with his relative Gurpal Singh from Dabwali court towards their village when they were allegedly intercepted by a group travelling in two vehicles near Tilokewala road between Dadu and Tilokewala villages.

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In his complaint to the police, Gurpal said he sensed trouble after seeing the two vehicles. They abandoned their car and ran towards the fields. While fleeing, Hari Singh was allegedly shot at by the attackers. The assailants then chased him, surrounded him and repeatedly struck his head with sharp-edged weapons.

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The police recovered Hari Singh’s blood-soaked body from agricultural fields late at night.

DSP Lalit Kumar and a crime scene team inspected the spot. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

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On the complaint of Gurpal Singh, the Dabwali police have registered a murder case against Dharampura sarpanch Kuldeep Singh, panch Pragat Singh and four-five unidentified persons. The police said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused, who were absconding after the incident. It is suspected the attackers had allegedly planned to target both Gurpal and Hari Singh. The two were returning after appearing in court at Dabwali, and the attackers allegedly knew about their movement.

Hari Singh is Gurpal’s maternal aunt’s son and the two lived together.

The police said an old rivalry linked to panchayat elections was reportedly behind the incident. Kuldeep Singh had defeated Gurpal Singh in the election, after which the two sides were allegedly involved in repeated disputes.

The police also said Gurpal has more than a dozen cases registered against him in connection with alleged assault and other disputes.

“A case has been registered against sarpanch Kuldeep Singh, Pragat Singh and four-five others. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused,” said Chandan Singh, SHO, Kalanwali.

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