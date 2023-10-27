Gurugram: Gujarat Man held for bid to extort Rs 1 cr from Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 26

The Gurugram police have arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore ransom from Bigg Boss OTT Season-2 winner Elvish Yadav of Gurugram. The arrested accused revealed that he was influenced by the flamboyant lifestyle of Elvish and had threatened him through WhatsApp messages to earn quick money.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shakir Makrani (24), a native of Vadnagar in Gujarat, who worked as a RTO agent there along with his father. He wanted to extort money from the social media influencer and become a millionaire overnight. Putting his plan into action, Shakir earlier demanded Rs 40 lakh and then raised his demand to Rs 1 crore from Elvish Yadav and his manager through WhatsApp messages.

Elvish was on a foreign tour when he received the ransom messages. When Elvish returned from abroad, he reached the Sector 53 police station here and lodged a complaint yesterday. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

#Gujarat #Gurugram #WhatsApp