Man held for cultivating opium in Haryana’s Ambala

PTI

Ambala, March 9

A man has been arrested for allegedly cultivating opium in the courtyard of his house in Laha village here in Haryana, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence Sarvjeet and found opium plants. These were uprooted, they said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

#Ambala