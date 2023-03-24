Man held for duping 12 residents of Rs 8 cr

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 23

The Rohtak police have arrested a city resident whose name floated in a fraud case in Mumbai.

The arrested suspect was identified as Aditya, who along with his accomplices had allegedly defrauded 12 residents of nearly Rs 8 crore.

Mohit and 11 others had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Urban Estate police station in Rohtak on August 17, 2022. The complainants had alleged that Rahul, Aditya, Hardeep and Jatin had defrauded them of nearly Rs 8 crore in the name of investment in a stud farm, a dog farm and dry fruits business. They also assured the complainants of giving interest on the money taken from them till the opening of the farms, but did not.

The police had registered an FIR under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

A police team, led by head constable Dinesh, arrested Aditya from Mumbai on March 21 and efforts are being made to arrest the others named in the FIR.