Man held for extorting liquor trader in Haryana

The police arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing a liquor trader and demanding extortion money. The police identified the accused as Shiv Kumar Sahni, a Rajasthan resident living in Sector 17, Jagadhri.

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Chhappar SHO Ajay Kumar said officers arrested the accused at the Gymkhana Club in Jagadhri on Saturday. The arrest occurred while Sahni accepted Rs 4 lakh in extortion money from the complainant.

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“The police produced Shiv Sahni before the duty magistrate today. The court remanded him in police custody for four days,” SHO Kumar said.

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Following a complaint by Vinay Sahni of Sector 12, Panchkula, the police registered a case against three persons, including Shiv Sahni. The case invokes Sections 3(5), 308(5), and 61 of the BNS at the Chhappar police station on June 6.

The complainant alleged that Shiv Sahni repeatedly harassed him using multiple phone numbers. Following the report, senior officers formed a targeted police team.

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The trader claimed that Shiv Sahni and an associate filed malicious complaints against him with various government departments. The accused then demanded Rs 1 crore to withdraw the complaints, threatening to ruin the trader’s business.

The accused later reduced the demand to Rs 75 lakh during negotiations. The complainant paid Sahni Rs 2.5 lakh on May 29 to protect his safety, but the blackmail continued.

Officers monitored the accused and caught him red-handed at the Gymkhana Club during the second payoff.

The SHO confirmed the arrest and stated that teams are pursuing the remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, the accused’s son, Naman Sahani, told journalists that the dispute involved a legitimate business transaction. He claimed the complainant invited his father to settle accounts, alleging false implication.