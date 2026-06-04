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Home / Haryana / Man held for felling khair trees illegally from Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary area in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Man held for felling khair trees illegally from Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary area in Haryana's Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused in police custody.
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A man was arrested allegedly for cutting khair trees illegally from the Tibdiya village area falling under Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary.

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Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Saini said the Forest Department was taking strict action against illegal cutting of khair trees.

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He said a team from the Forest Department was on patrol duty on June 3. “Acting on the information about illegal felling of khair trees in the Tibdiya forest area, the team arrested one accused on the spot when he was carrying wood after cutting two khair trees,” said DFO Sandeep Saini.

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He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had illegally cut down two khair trees from the protected forest area. He further said during interrogation, important information was also obtained from the accused regarding his other absconding associates. “The Wildlife Department is conducting continuous raids to arrest the absconding accused persons,” said Sandeep Saini.

He said a complaint was submitted in the court regarding this case of illegal felling of khair trees. He further said the accused was produced in the Vyaspur court and the court sent him to judicial custody.

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He appealed to the general public to cooperate in the protection of forests and wildlife and immediately inform the department about any kind of illegal activity.

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