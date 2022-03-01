Man held for fraud

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 28

The Karnal police have arrested a ‘fraudster’ from Patna in Bihar, who allegedly cheated crores from residents of Karnal on the pretext of developing township. Three FIRs had been registered against him one each in Indri, city and Civil Lines police stations.

The accused has been identified as Salil Narayan, a resident of Mithapur in Patna district, who introduced himself as the director of Akarshan Space N Design Private Limited, the registered office of which is in Mithapur, Patna, said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

The police team of economic offences investigation comprising Sub-Inspector Parveen Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhadur Singh arrested the accused and he has been taken on transit remand and is being brought to Karnal for further investigation, said the SP.

Giving further details, the SP said he used to cheat people by purchasing their land and for the payment he used to give cheques, which would bounce. The SP said he also used to occupy the land, offices forcefully. In the FIR registered against him at the Indri police station, Sanjeev of Sector 33 in Karnal alleged that Dharampal, his wife Anupriya, Amit Arora, Shivam Arora, residents of New Housing Board, Karnal, and Salil Narayan jointly got his land registered on their name without giving payment, the SP said, adding that in another FIR registered at the city Police Station, Savita of Rohtak alleged that Salil along with others had occupied her office in Ansal Township in Sector 4.