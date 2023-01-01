Man held for illegal transfer of money

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 31

The police have arrested a person for illegally transferring money from the account of another person after stealing his mobile phone. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Vikas (32), hailing from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. He stole the mobile phone of his employer Sandeep on December 17 and got an amount of Rs 90,000 illegally transferred to his account using the PhonePe app. It is reported that Vikas, who was working for Sandeep, a private contractor, had been handling payments for him for over a year, added the police.

After the victim lodged a complaint against the accused, the police launched a search to trace Vikas. The accused was nabbed on Friday, and told the police that he had spent all the money. As per information, he was remanded in judicial custody today.