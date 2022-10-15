Man held for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 14

A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a Sub-Inspector of Haryana Police and extorting money at Kaithal near the Town and Country Planning Department in Kaithal.

The accused has been identified as Vikram alias Vicky of Jind district. The police also recovered an SUV car, a knife, live cartridges, a police uniform, and a fake identity card from the accused.