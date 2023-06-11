Man held for impersonation during BSF exam

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 10

A dummy candidate was arrested on Saturday while appearing for the physical test of BSF Constable recruitment in Bhondsi. An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station.

The accused, identified as Deepak Yadav, came to appear for the physical test but his fingerprint biometrics did not match the real applicant.

“During the interrogation, the accused said he gave a physical exam on behalf of another candidate on May 29 too but today he got caught,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.