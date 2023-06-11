Man held for impersonation during BSF exam

Gurugram, June 10
A dummy candidate was arrested on Saturday while appearing for the physical test of BSF Constable recruitment in Bhondsi. An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station.
The accused, identified as Deepak Yadav, came to appear for the physical test but his fingerprint biometrics did not match the real applicant.
“During the interrogation, the accused said he gave a physical exam on behalf of another candidate on May 29 too but today he got caught,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...