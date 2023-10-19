Man held for killing daughter 13 yrs ago

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 18

A team of the CIA-II, Bahadurgarh, arrested a man hailing from Bihar in connection with a 13-year-old case of his daughter’s murder.

The accused, Khushi Lal of Khagaria district in Bihar, carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. Jhajjar SP Dr Arpit Jain recently handed over the case to the CIA-II for arresting Khushi Lal, who was declared a proclaimed offender recently. Sources said Khushi Lal was arrested from his home district in Bihar and that he had confessed to his crime.

“Khusi Ram, along with his wife Meera Devi and another daughter Runa Devi, was booked by the Linepar police in Bahadurgarh town on August 22, 2010, for strangulating his minor daughter over her alleged affair with a youth. As per the FIR, after the murder, the accused stuffed the body into a gunny bag and dumped that into a nullah in Bahadurgarh,” they added.

