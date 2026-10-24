Man held for ‘killing’ mother’s paramour in Yamunanagar

The police have arrested a man and his friend for allegedly killing his mother’s paramour.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (main accused) and Kiran Pal, both residents of Nagawa Jagir village, falling under Buria police station of Yamunanagar district.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Gulia said the body of Shiv Kumar, alias Shibu of Buria town, was found lying in a field at Nagawa Jagir village on October 17 and there were deep injuries on head and other parts of the body.

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“A case was registered in connection with this case. Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal had issued nstructions to police teams to apprehend the accused in the murder case. Taking action, Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, in-charge of CIA-1, formed a team consisting of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Manish Kumar, ASI Sukhdev Singh, Head Constable Sajeev Kumar, Kamaljeet Singh, Raj Kumar and Monu,” said DSP Rajat Gulia.

He said acting on a tip-off, the CIA-I team arrested Pradeep Kumar and Kiran Pal from near Yamuna river at Mandauli village. He said the accused were questioned about the incident and they confessed to their crime.

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“On interrogation, the accused Pradeep Kumar told the police that his mother Sunita had been having an illicit relationship with the deceased Shiv Kumar for a long time. He had spoken to Shiv Kumar on the issue several times, but he did not listen. After that, he along with his friend Kiran Pal, carried out the murder,” said DSP Rajat Gulia.

He said the accused were on Saturday produced before a court in Jagadhri and the court sent them to one-day police custody.