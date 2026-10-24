DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Man held for ‘killing’ mother’s paramour in Yamunanagar

Man held for ‘killing’ mother’s paramour in Yamunanagar

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:44 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in police custody.
Advertisement

The police have arrested a man and his friend for allegedly killing his mother’s paramour.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (main accused) and Kiran Pal, both residents of Nagawa Jagir village, falling under Buria police station of Yamunanagar district.

Advertisement

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Gulia said the body of Shiv Kumar, alias Shibu of Buria town, was found lying in a field at Nagawa Jagir village on October 17 and there were deep injuries on head and other parts of the body.

Advertisement

“A case was registered in connection with this case. Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal had issued nstructions to police teams to apprehend the accused in the murder case. Taking action, Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, in-charge of CIA-1, formed a team consisting of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Manish Kumar, ASI Sukhdev Singh, Head Constable Sajeev Kumar, Kamaljeet Singh, Raj Kumar and Monu,” said DSP Rajat Gulia.

He said acting on a tip-off, the CIA-I team arrested Pradeep Kumar and Kiran Pal from near Yamuna river at Mandauli village. He said the accused were questioned about the incident and they confessed to their crime.

Advertisement

“On interrogation, the accused Pradeep Kumar told the police that his mother Sunita had been having an illicit relationship with the deceased Shiv Kumar for a long time. He had spoken to Shiv Kumar on the issue several times, but he did not listen. After that, he along with his friend Kiran Pal, carried out the murder,” said DSP Rajat Gulia.

He said the accused were on Saturday produced before a court in Jagadhri and the court sent them to one-day police custody.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts