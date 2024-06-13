Man held for killing wife in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 12

The Gurugram police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly strangling his wife to death due to suspicions over her character.

He had tried to mislead the police by reporting his wife’s death as suicide. He had tied a scarf around her neck and hanged her from a fan. Subsequently, he informed the police that she had died by suicide by hanging herself. However, he confessed to the murder after he was arrested.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Satish Kumar, a native of Kannauj in UP. They said the accused informed them on Tuesday morning that his wife Reena, alias Naba (30), had died by suicide by hanging herself at her rented house in Indira Colony near Silokhara village.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot, where Satish was found with his two children.

The police took the body in custody and sent it to the mortuary. The FSL team, which visited the spot, got suspicious about the suicide and informed Reena’s family about her death.

Subsequently as the deceased’s family reached Gurugram, her brother Sudama, who is a native of Kanpur, filed a complaint against Satish Kumar for killing his sister.

In his complaint, Sudama said, “My sister got married around 12 years ago and was living with her husband and two children in Indira Colony near Silokhara village. Since marriage, her husband used to quarrel and beat her.”

“When we got information about her death, we reached her house where we came to know that on Monday night, my brother-in-law Satish had beaten up my sister and then strangled her to death,” Sudama added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station, and the police arrested Satish, who worked as a gardener, on Tuesday night.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had suspicions about his wife’s character and thus killed her. A police spokesperson said that the accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.

