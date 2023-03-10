Man held for making extortion call to IAS officer

Gurugram, March 9
The Gurugram police arrested a Rajasthan resident for allegedly trying to extort 5 crore from IAS officer Anita Yadav.
He was offering to get her name “cleared” from an ongoing inquiry of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the Faridabad MC scam.The accused, identified as Rishi Sharma, hails from Jodhpur. He, according to the police, confessed to making the call. He reportedly told the police that he dialled Yadav after getting her number from the Internet. He will be produced in court on Friday.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...