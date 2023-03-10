Man held for making extortion call to IAS officer

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 9

The Gurugram police arrested a Rajasthan resident for allegedly trying to extort 5 crore from IAS officer Anita Yadav.

He was offering to get her name “cleared” from an ongoing inquiry of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the Faridabad MC scam.The accused, identified as Rishi Sharma, hails from Jodhpur. He, according to the police, confessed to making the call. He reportedly told the police that he dialled Yadav after getting her number from the Internet. He will be produced in court on Friday.”