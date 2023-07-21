Man held for making fake passports of criminals

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 20

The Faridabad police arrested an accused from Gurugram, who made fake passports and Aadhaar cards of criminals Himanshu alias Jangli and Manoj alias Billa.

They were held 12 days ago, the police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Manoj alias Brahmdutt, he is a resident of Krishna Colony, Gurugram. He was produced in a city court on Wednesday and later sent to judicial custody.

“The accused revealed that since 2010, he did the work of making Aadhaar cards, passports and PAN cards at Bhim Nagar Chowk. At the time, the government had given contracts to private organisations to make these. It was an easy task as these could be made on a letter pad with details written by the head of the village, city, sarpanch, any councilor or institution officer,” said police spokesperson Sube Singh.

#Faridabad #Gurugram