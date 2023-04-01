Man held for making obscene calls

Gurugram, March 31
The Gurugram police have arrested a man from Nepal for allegedly making video calls and sending obscene messages to a woman. The accused worked as a sweeper in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 38.
He said he didn’t know the woman. He had taken her number from the visitor’s register of the PG. The accused was produced in a city court today that sent him into judicial custody.
According to the 24-year-old complainant, who works as an executive with a private company, complained on Thursday that she had been receiving phone calls and also video calls for the past many days. Besides harassing her, the caller had been sending her obscene messages and videos.
The police lodged the case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the IPC and Sections 67 and 67-A of the IT Act at the Cyber Crime West police station. The accused was arrested late Thursday night.
“The accused has been identified as Duryodhan Baitha (23), a native of Nepal. He confessed to his crime. We have seized his mobile. A court sent him to judicial custody,” said SHO Amit Kumar.
