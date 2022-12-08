Man held for minor's rape

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 7

The local police have arrested a 28-year-old native of West Bengal for allegedly raping a minor after forcibly entering a shanty in a slum, located near Ghasola village. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.

The accused has been identified as Nazmul Biswas of West Bengal, who used to work as a labourer. The police are questioning Biswas and he will be produced in a

city court tomorrow.

The incident took place on late last evening when the 12-year-old victim was alone in a shanty while her mother was at work. When her mother returned she found her daughter in a bad condition and on asking her, she revealed about the crime.

“My daughter told me that Biswas entered the shanty forcibly and raped her. I searched for the accused, who was absconding and finally approched the police with my daughter,” the mother of the victim said in her complaint.

