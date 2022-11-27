Man held for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 26

A 28-year-old man, who had allegedly eloped with a 13-year-old girl after luring her on the pretext of marriage, has been arrested here today morning. The man had returned to city with the girl from Pune after four months.

According to the police, the girl is a native of UP and was living as a tenant in Mohammadpur village with her family. On August 27, the man, who is native of UP, had eloped with the girl. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Sector 37 police station.