Man held for 'raping' minor

Gurugram, April 20
The Gurugram police nabbed a man for allegedly raping a 15 year old girl after abducting her, as per reports.
According to the complaint filed by minor’s father, the accused, Dalip, abducted her daughter on April 10.
An FIR was registered against Dalip under Section 363 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, said the police.
