Man held for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 4

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Pehowa.

The suspect has been identified as Vikram, a resident of Kaithal. He was produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

Some locals had found the girl lying unconscious on the ground last Friday. They rushed her to CHC, Pehowa, and then to LNJP Hospital, from where she was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, for further treatment. They also brought the matter to the notice of the police.

Pehowa DSP Rajat Gulia said, “A woman in her complaint had stated that her minor daughter had left home to play outdoors, but that she never returned. The woman later realised that her daughter had been raped. A case was registered and teams were constituted to nab the culprit. The police finally nabbed the suspect on Saturday.”

“He had lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a toffee, and took her to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted her,” he added.