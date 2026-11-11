Man held for raping minor girl in Sirsa

The Sirsa women police station has arrested a man accused of raping a minor girl and then luring her into marriage. The accused has been identified as Dilip, a resident of Chatargarh Patti in Sirsa.

According to the police, the case was registered on November 7 following a complaint by the victim’s mother. She alleged that Dilip lured her minor daughter away and raped her, following which the girl became pregnant.

The complaint further alleged that when legal action was initiated, the accused’s family pressured the victim’s family into marrying the accused. The accused’s father reportedly cited his government job and social standing to convince them.

However, the victim allegedly faced domestic violence, physical assault and mental harassment even after the marriage. Her husband also allegedly consumed drugs and forced her to do the same.

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The police registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

The investigation was assigned to PSI Komal Singh. The victim’s statement was recorded in the presence of women police personnel and a woman advocate, followed by counselling and a medical examination.

Based on the investigation and available evidence, the accused was arrested. The police said further investigation was underway and action would be taken against others if their involvement was established.