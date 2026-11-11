Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Man held for raping minor girl in Sirsa

Man held for raping minor girl in Sirsa

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:42 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in police custody.
Advertisement

The Sirsa women police station has arrested a man accused of raping a minor girl and then luring her into marriage. The accused has been identified as Dilip, a resident of Chatargarh Patti in Sirsa.

According to the police, the case was registered on November 7 following a complaint by the victim’s mother. She alleged that Dilip lured her minor daughter away and raped her, following which the girl became pregnant.

The complaint further alleged that when legal action was initiated, the accused’s family pressured the victim’s family into marrying the accused. The accused’s father reportedly cited his government job and social standing to convince them.

However, the victim allegedly faced domestic violence, physical assault and mental harassment even after the marriage. Her husband also allegedly consumed drugs and forced her to do the same.

Advertisement

The police registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

The investigation was assigned to PSI Komal Singh. The victim’s statement was recorded in the presence of women police personnel and a woman advocate, followed by counselling and a medical examination.

Based on the investigation and available evidence, the accused was arrested. The police said further investigation was underway and action would be taken against others if their involvement was established.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts