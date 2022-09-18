Man held for Rs 5-crore ransom

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

A team of the CIA-1 today arrested a man for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore from a trader in the name of gangsters Goldy Barar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused was identified as Rahul Bansal, a resident of Taraori, who was an arhtiya and a rice miller. As per the police, he suffered losses in betting and decided to extort money from his relative Vishu Goel, a resident of Indri, in the name of the gangsters.

Inspector Gurvinder Singh, in charge, CIA-1, said the accused was under debt due to his habit of gambling and had suffered losses in business.

The accused sent a letter to the victim through a courier and demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money in the name of the gangsters and threatened him with dire consequences if the money was not paid to him.

Vishu Goel had filed a complaint with the police, alleging he got a courier on Monday regarding the threat and demand of Rs 5 crore in the name of the gangsters. He was also told to bring money at TDI Mall in Sonepat, the in charge said.

A case was registered at the Indri police station under Sections 384, 387 and 506 of the IPC in this regard.

The police arrested the accused near Bir Nadana village on September 16 and produced him in the court today, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The accused confessed to watching several videos of gangsters demanding ransom.