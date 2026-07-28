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Home / Haryana / Man held for Rs 57 lakh job scam promising clerk post at GJU Hisar

Man held for Rs 57 lakh job scam promising clerk post at GJU Hisar

Accused remanded to 3-day police custody; police probing alleged racket and recovery of cheated amount

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 06:59 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Sirsa police with the arrested accused in the Rs 57-lakh job fraud case.
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Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a Sirsa resident of Rs 57 lakh on the promise of securing a clerk’s job at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU), Hisar.

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The accused, identified as Laxman Das, a resident of Dehman village in Hisar district, was arrested by the Nathusari Chopta police on Tuesday.

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He was produced before a court, which remanded him to three days’ police custody for further interrogation.

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According to Sirsa SP Deepak Saharan, the complainant, Anil, a resident of Khajakhera on Rangri Road, alleged that he was introduced to Naresh Yadav of Preet Nagar on Begu Road in Sirsa. Naresh allegedly claimed that his brother-in-law, Vijender Singh, had influential contacts and could arrange a clerk’s job at GJU, Hisar.

Believing the promise, Anil allegedly transferred Rs 15.47 lakh online and later paid another Rs 41.53 lakh in cash at the residence of Vijender Singh and Laxman Das in Dehman village.

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However, when the promised job did not materialise despite repeated assurances, he realised he had been cheated and approached the police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on February 25, at the Sirsa Sadar police station under charges of cheating. The investigation was later transferred to the Nathusari Chopta police.

SP Saharan said Laxman Das was arrested after the police analysed technical evidence and gathered other leads during the investigation. Police are now questioning the accused to identify other members of the alleged racket and recover the cheated amount.

The SP said strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the fraud. He also appealed to the public not to fall prey to people offering government jobs in exchange for money and to immediately inform the police about such offers.

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