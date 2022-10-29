Man held for seeking ransom

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 28

The crime branch of the local police has arrested the accused who allegedly sought a ransom of Rs 2 crore from a bakery owner in the NIT area here recently. A police spokesperson said here today that the accused, identified as Kamal Bhalla, was also an eatery owner in the same locality. He pasted a paper outside the shop of the victim on October 25, asking the latter to pay the ransom or face consequences. The accused allegedly threatened to kill victim Harkesh Girdhar and his family in case the money was not paid to him. As the accused noticed good sale by the victim during Diwali days, he decided to extort money from him. The police, which registered a case on October 25 following a complaint, arrested the accused last evening.

The accused, who hails from Gurugram, has been residing in a housing society in Sector 49 here as a tenant, according to the police.

