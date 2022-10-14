Man held for selling firecrackers illegally

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 13

The CM Flying Squad raided a warehouse of firecrackers near Gadoli Khurd village on Thursday and detected illegal sale of firecrackers. The warehouse operator was arrested and 379 boxes of firecrackers were seized from the warehouse. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 10 A police station.

DSP Inderjit Yadav of the CM Flying Squad said he had received information that there was a huge quantity of firecrackers in the warehouse, Star Night Fireworks. The firecrackers were being sold from the godown itself. Based on information, a team was formed and sent to the spot and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board was also informed about it.

“The raid was conducted in the presence of a pollution board official. A total of 379 boxes of firecrackers of 15 brands were found in the warehouse. When asked to present the permission documents regarding the sale of firecrackers, Ashok Kumar showed a permission document, where he was allowed to sell green crackers only. We confiscated the firecrackers and nabbed Ashok Kumar,” said DSP Yadav.

A case was registered against Ashok Kumar. The police said they were questioning the accused.