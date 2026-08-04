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Home / Haryana / Man held for stabbing teacher to death at Faridabad school

Man held for stabbing teacher to death at Faridabad school

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Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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File photo of deceased teacher Sandhya.
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A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed a female teacher to death after entering a private school on Monday in Sikrona village, Faridabad. The teacher sustained more than 20 stab wounds to her neck and chest and died at the scene. Police launched an immediate investigation and arrested the accused within two hours of the incident. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the murder.

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The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the school. The footage, which later went viral on social media, shows the accused repeatedly stabbing the teacher. He also allegedly threatened the school operator when he attempted to intervene before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested.

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An FIR was registered and the accused, identified as Amit (21), a resident of Kot village, was taken into custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that about two years ago, Amit studied at a private school in the victim’s village. During that period, he became acquainted with the teacher and remained in contact with her. “It has been revealed that the woman wanted to distance herself from him, but he continued to stalk her. She had threatened to file a police complaint against him, after which she stopped communicating with him. This appears to have prompted him to commit the crime. On Monday morning, the accused launched a frenzied knife attack on the woman inside the school and killed her. We are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said. The officer added that the teacher had lodged a molestation complaint against the accused a few days earlier. However, the accused had publicly apologised.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sandhya (28), a resident of Dabua in Ballabhgarh. She was living with her husband in Firozpur Kalan and worked as a teacher at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Sikrona village. According to eyewitnesses, shortly after the school opened, Amit arrived at the premises with his face covered and asked to meet Sandhya. The school staff informed her. As soon as she reached the main gate, the accused attacked her.

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