Man held for thrashing street dogs

Gurugram, June 14
A man was caught on CCTV camera while thrashing street dogs. On the complaint of operator of an animal welfare organisation, an FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station against the accused, who was arrested today.
According to the complaint filed by Anubhav Sharma, Street Star Animal Foundation, the accused, identified as Hoshiyar Singh, hates street dogs. “On June 1, Anubhav took two street dogs to his house, thrashed and threw them from the roof. I got both the dogs treated. Anubhav also killed two street dogs in May. Action must be taken against him,” said the complainant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...