Man held for thrashing street dogs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 14

A man was caught on CCTV camera while thrashing street dogs. On the complaint of operator of an animal welfare organisation, an FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station against the accused, who was arrested today.

According to the complaint filed by Anubhav Sharma, Street Star Animal Foundation, the accused, identified as Hoshiyar Singh, hates street dogs. “On June 1, Anubhav took two street dogs to his house, thrashed and threw them from the roof. I got both the dogs treated. Anubhav also killed two street dogs in May. Action must be taken against him,” said the complainant.