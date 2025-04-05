Man held for trying to run car over cop

The Faridabad police have arrested a car driver for trying to run over a policeman after he was being stopped for driving the vehicle without a number plate and using black films on windows. An FIR was registered against him at the Kotwali police station.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Kaushik, a resident of Dabua Colony.

In his complaint, Constable Sadiq said he, along with Home Guard Gaurav and Sub-Inspector Mahavir were checking vehicles at the Metro turn.

Advertisement

“When I saw the car without the number plate and black glasses coming at a high speed from the front, I signalled the driver to stop. However, instead of stopping, he tried to run over me, but I escaped narrowly. With the help of a passer-by, I chased the car but the driver hit me again near the roundabout and another attempt was made to run over me on the Dabua road. But, since the driver could not take the car further due to a traffic jam, he was nabbed,” the Constable said.