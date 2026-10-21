Man held for water pipeline theft in Kaithal; Rs 7.5L pipes recovered

A team of the Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Kaithal police has arrested an individual allegedly involved in a government pipeline theft case and recovered 110 stolen pipes from his possession. The value of the recovered pipes is around Rs 7.5 lakh.

A spokesperson for the Kaithal police said Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Barta village, has been working as a government contractor with the Public Health Department for the past 15 years. The Public Health Department, Kaithal, had allotted him a tender for laying a seven-kilometre drinking water pipeline in Rasoolpur village. He had arranged for the pipes to be sent to the village to complete the work, the official added.

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According to the police, on May 5, a man named Nizamuddin contacted Kuldeep over the phone offering to arrange labourers. Subsequently, Nizamuddin sent three labourers to Rasoolpur and got the pipeline-laying work started. On the night of May 15, the accused Nizamuddin and his associates allegedly loaded the entire pipeline into a truck and stole it. The next day, when villagers informed Kuldeep about the incident, he tried to contact the accused, but their mobile phones were switched off. A case was registered at the Siwan police station, said the spokesperson.

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The investigation was assigned to the Anti-Narcotic Cell, led by SI Pradeep Kumar and ASI Jasmer Singh. The team arrested one of the accused, Talim, a resident of Baroka village in Palwal district. During questioning, 110 stolen pipes were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, another accused in the case had been arrested and 10 stolen pipes, along with the canter used for the crime, had been recovered from him. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.