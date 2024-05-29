Man held for wife’s murder in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 28

The police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of his wife.

According to Sandeep Singh, in-charge of the Crime Branch at DLF here, the accused was identified as Shambu (40), who hails from Madhepura district of Bihar but was currently residing in Trikha colony of Ballabhgarh.

He was arrested from the bus stand in Ballabhgarh last night on the basis of a tip-off. He said Shambu, who had been a labourer, had allegedly assaulted his wife Poonam (35) on the night of May 16 at his house after a dispute over money.

It is reported that the incident came to light after the accused’s son Abhinash Kumar entered his parents’ room on the morning of May 17 and found his mother lying in a pool of blood.

She had been hit on her head with a hammer and had been lying in an unconscious state, it is claimed. She used to work as a domestic help.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police reached the spot and registered a case of murder on the basis of the complaint by the victim’s son. “The police have arrested the accused and recovered the victim’s phone from his possession,” said an official. The accused has been sent to police remand.

