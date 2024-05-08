Man held with 1.5 kg of opium

Yamunanagar, May 7
The police have arrested a man after 1.50 kg of opium was recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Rajesh of Mehlanwali village of Yamunanagar. Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said after registering a case, the accused was produced in a Jagadhri court, which sent him to four-day police remand on Monday. Ajay Kumar, incharge, Buria Chungi police post, Jagadhri, said he had received a tip-off that a man carrying banned drugs would pass by Trikoni Chowk. He said he immediately formed a team, which nabbed the accused near Trikoni Chowk. He said when the accused was frisked, 1.50 kg of opium was recovered from him. “The accused used to bring the opium from Jharkhand for selling it in Yamunanagar district. The accused had been involved in it for the past eight months,” said Ajay Kumar.
