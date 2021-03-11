Man held with 1.90 kg opium

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 19

A team of anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police arrested a man allegedly with 1.90kg opium. The accused has been identified as Dalchand of Makrandpur village in Badayun district of UP.

On a tip-off, a man was roaming with opium near Uchani on the national highway-44, a team led by Sub-inspector Vikas Kumar arrested the accused on Thursday evening and recovered 1.90kg opium. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Sadar police station, said Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the anti- narcotics cell. He was produced in the court and was taken on four-day police remand to determine the involvement of others. During the probe, he said he had brought opium from a man of his village .

