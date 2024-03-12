Man held with 10-GM heroin

Kurukshetra: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kurukshetra police arrested a man and recovered 10 gm of heroin from his possession on Sunday evening. The accused has been identified as Virender Kumar, a resident of Shahabad. As per information, the police got information that Virender sold heroin/smack to addicts in Shahabad. Following the tip-off, a checkpost was established near Ranbir Hooda Park and the accused was nabbed. During checking, heroin was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered at the Shahabad police station. TNS
SPEECH-IMPAIRED Boy goes missing
Rohtak: A 10-year-old speech and hearing impaired boy has gone missing from a local shelter home. The boy was found at the local railway station on February 29, following which he was lodged at Lakhi Ram Arya Jagannath Ashram. In a complaint lodged with the police, the ashram warden stated that the boy went missing on Sunday. It is suspected that he crossed over a wall of the ashram while playing with other children. The police have registered a case.
