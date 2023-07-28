Man held with 2 stolen mobikes

Yamunanagar, July 27
A CIA-I team in Yamunanagar arrested a person and recovered two motorcycles from his possession. A police spokesperson said the accused was identified as Rohit of Rani Majra village in UP. Rohit was produced in court today and sent to judicial custody.
