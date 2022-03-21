Man held with 27 illegal weapons on KMP e-way

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 20

A 20-year-old youth was arrested from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway late on Saturday and 25 illegal pistols and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The accused Abhishek, alias Gabbar, alias Kalu, hails from Aligarh and is an alleged arms supplier who was active in NCR for the past year. He had come to distribute the consignment among various individuals in NCR, but was nabbed by the Gurugram police. Highly placed sources said the arms were meant for another supplier, who dealt with various gangs.

It may be noted that after two years of Covid crisis with things opening up, gangs across the NCR were reportedly getting active to start their extortion business and “reclaim” their territories.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan, speaking to The Tribune, said, “We have taken him on two-day remand and identified the buyers, but can’t say anything about their details as it may affect our operations against them.”

The interrogation of the accused has revealed that he had so far supplied over 300 weapons to people in Rajasthan, Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the past one year. He used to supply weapons, such as country-made pistols, guns and 12-bore shotgun and made over Rs 2 lakh per month. He allegedly procured weapons for around Rs 15000-20,000, but sold these for as high as Rs 60,000.

“He got into this after Class X and started his supply network in 2018. He fell in bad company and started consuming drugs. To earn money in a short time, he joined hands with illegal arms manufacturers in UP and started supplying illegal arms,” said Rajeev Deswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).