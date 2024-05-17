Man held with 3 stolen mobikes

Yamunanagar, May 16
The police have arrested a man and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession. A case has been registered. The accused has been identified as Mohit Kumar of Aliyaspur village of Ambala district.
Anil Kumar, SHO, Sadhaura police station, said he got information that a man was to go to HP via Sadhaura to sell a stolen motorcycle there.
He said a team was formed to arrest the accused. The team gave a signal to the motorcycle rider to stop near Sadhaura-Dosarka chowk but he didn’t stop and tried to flee. He was then caught by the police. The accused accepted that he had stolen three motorcycles. He was sent to judicial custody today, said the SHO.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday