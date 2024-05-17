Man held with 3 stolen mobikes

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 16

The police have arrested a man and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession. A case has been registered. The accused has been identified as Mohit Kumar of Aliyaspur village of Ambala district.

Anil Kumar, SHO, Sadhaura police station, said he got information that a man was to go to HP via Sadhaura to sell a stolen motorcycle there.

He said a team was formed to arrest the accused. The team gave a signal to the motorcycle rider to stop near Sadhaura-Dosarka chowk but he didn’t stop and tried to flee. He was then caught by the police. The accused accepted that he had stolen three motorcycles. He was sent to judicial custody today, said the SHO.

