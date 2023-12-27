Man held with 528 intoxicating capsules

Ambala, December 26
The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police has arrested a person and recovered 528 intoxicating capsules from his possession in Ambala City on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Ashish, a resident of Ambala City.
As per the information, acting on a tip-off that Ashish had smuggleed intoxicating capsules and was sitting in a car, the CIA-2 unit conducted a search and he was nabbed. During the checking, 528 capsules were recovered.
A case was registered under Section 22 of the NDPS Act at the Ambala City police station and Ashish was produced in a court today which sent him to two-day police remand.
