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Home / Haryana / Man held with 6,000 illegal alprazolam tablets in Yamunanagar

Man held with 6,000 illegal alprazolam tablets in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A team of Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests two persons in connection with recovery of illegal 6000 Alprazolam tablets in Yamunanagar district.
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A team of the Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Yamunanagar district police arrested a man from near Chunna Bhatti in Jagadhri and allegedly recovered 6,000 illegal alprazolam tablets from his possession.

The team also arrested the main supplier in connection with the recovery of the said drug. A case has been registered against the accused persons under the NDPS Act.

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DSP Rajat Gulia said the team of Anil Kumar, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, received information that a man would come to Yamunanagar on a bike carrying illegal drugs. He said that based on this information, a team consisting of Sub-Inspector Ashish Kumar, ASI Rajinder Singh, Head Constable Pankaj, Amit, Ravi, Sonu, and Manjeet was formed. “The team set up a barricade near Chunna Bhatti in Jagadhri and began checking vehicles. Shortly after, a man was seen coming from the side of Chhachhrauli town on a bike. He fled on seeing the team, however, the team chased and apprehended him,” said DSP Gulia.

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He said a search was conducted in the presence of Duty Magistrate ETO Virender Kumar and as per a report of Drug Controller Dr Bindu Dhiman 6,000 tablets of alprazolam were recovered from his possession.

He further said the accused could not produce any documentation of the said tablets. “The accused has been identified as Ashu Gupta of Azad Nagar, Yamunanagar. When he was questioned, he said he had brought these tablets from Shailender of Rampur Khadar village. The team arrested Shailender also with immediate effect,” he said, adding that Shailender was running a hospital at Nathanpur village.

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DSP Gulia said working under the guidance of SP Kamaldeep Goyal, the district’s Anti-Narcotic Cell team was continuously taking strict action against drug smugglers.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman said on Tuesday accused Ashu Gupta and Shailender were produced before a court in Jagadhri and the court sent them to two days police remand.

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