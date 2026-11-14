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Home / Haryana / Man held with 6,300 pills in Sirsa

Man held with 6,300 pills in Sirsa

From Journalism to drug case

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:39 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A 30-year-old man, who once worked as a journalist before switching to a job at a chips manufacturing company, has been sent to judicial custody after the police recovered 6,300 intoxicating tablets from a house in JJE Colony, Sirsa. The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, was produced before a court on Thursday after his two-day police remand ended. The court sent him to judicial custody.

According to investigating officer (IO) ASI Vikramjit, Naveen admitted during questioning that he had purchased tablets from Hardeep Singh, a resident of Alipur Titu Khera. Police teams are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest his alleged supplier.

The case came to light after the Sirsa CIA team received a tip-off on Tuesday night that Naveen was allegedly storing intoxicating tablets for sale. Under the supervision of DSP Rajbir Singh, a police team raided his rented house near a government school in JJE Colony, on Jhopra Road in Chatar Garh Patti. The police recovered 63 boxes containing tablets, which had been concealed in an iron trunk.

The police said Naveen originally belonged to Bhiwani district and had studied masters of mass communication at CDLU, Sirsa, in 2019. He initially took up journalism and worked with local newspapers. However, due to low earnings, he left the profession and joined a chips manufacturing company. Naveen is also addicted to drug pills.

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Investigators suspect that he later came into contact with people involved in drug trafficking. His father died around five years ago, and Naveen was reportedly the sole earning member of the family. Further investigation is underway to identify other people involved in the alleged drug supply network.

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