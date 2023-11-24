Man held with banned drugs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 23

A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Yamunanagar police has seized 20,400 capsules (tramadol) and 500 injections (panzin) of banned drugs and arrested one person in this connection.

Police spokesman Chamkaur Singh said the arrested person was identified as Manpreet Singh alias Lakki of Saha town in Ambala district.

The suspect was produced in a Jagadhri court which remanded him in two-day police custody, he added.

Following a tip-off, a team of the anti-narcotics cell arrested a person from Kartar Pura Colony of Yamunanagar, said DSP Rajesh Kumar.

#Yamunanagar