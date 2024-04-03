Man held with banned drugs

Yamunanagar: A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a man with 208 capsules of banned drugs (tramadol). The accused has been identified as Shivam of Sherpur Sulkhani village of Ambala. Anti-Narcotics Cell in-charge Anil Kumar said the accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...