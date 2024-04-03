Man held with banned drugs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a man with 208 capsules of banned drugs (tramadol). The accused has been identified as Shivam of Sherpur Sulkhani village of Ambala. Anti-Narcotics Cell in-charge Anil Kumar said the accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

