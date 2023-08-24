Man held with banned pills

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 23

A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Yamunanagar police arrested a person with 1,272 banned tramadol tablets near Kalanaur village in the district.

Pramod Walia, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell, said the suspect has been identified as Sumit of Shadipur village. He added that the suspect was produced before a court in Jagadhri on Tuesday from where he was sent to three-day police custody.

“Sumit runs a tyre puncture repair shop in Kalanaur village but he had been supplying or selling banned drugs for the last two months,” said Walia.

