Man held with churapost worth Rs 25L

Kurukshetra, June 12
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a man and seized 4.64 quintals of churapost (estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh) from him.
The suspect has been identified as Angrej Singh. Police spokesman Naresh Kumar said acting on a tip-off, a checkpost was set up near a railway gate in Mirzapur village and the vehicle was stopped. During checking, 23 bags containing churapost were seized. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and Singh will be produced before a court tomorrow.
