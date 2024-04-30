MAN held with contraband

Kurukshetra: The CIA-1 unit of Kurukshetra police has arrested a man and recovered 2.9-kg chura post from his possession on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Vijay Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra. A police spokesman said, “The CIA-1 unit got a tip-off about a truck carrying a heavy quantity of chura-post on the Ambala-Hisar highway. A checkpost was established and the truck was intercepted. TNS
MAN arrested for killing wife
Sirsa: The Rania police have arrested a man who is accused of killing his wife Daljeet Kaur at Himmatpura village on April 27. The suspect has been identified as Gursewak Singh of Marar Kalan village of Punjab. The complaint was filed by Daljeet Kaur's son Harpreet Singh. OC
Heritage event organised
Karnal: The Department of Archaeology and Museums, Haryana, in collaboration with the American Institute of Indian Studies and Gateway College of Architecture and Design, organised a heritage event, ‘Kahani Tarain Ki’, at Taraori.
