Man held with countrymade pistol in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, November 21
A team of the CIA-I has arrested a man and seized a countrymade pistol from his possession.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said the accused had been identified as Prabhjot Singh, alias Jyoti, of Mandhar village of the district.
He said after registering a case against him under the Arms Act, today he was produced before a court in Jagadhri and was sent to judicial custody. He said he returned to India from abroad a month ago.
According to information, on a tip-off, the CIA-1 team arrested Prabhjot Singh from the Industrial Area, Yamunanagar.
