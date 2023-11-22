Man held with countrymade pistol in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 21

A team of the CIA-I has arrested a man and seized a countrymade pistol from his possession.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said the accused had been identified as Prabhjot Singh, alias Jyoti, of Mandhar village of the district.

He said after registering a case against him under the Arms Act, today he was produced before a court in Jagadhri and was sent to judicial custody. He said he returned to India from abroad a month ago.

According to information, on a tip-off, the CIA-1 team arrested Prabhjot Singh from the Industrial Area, Yamunanagar.

