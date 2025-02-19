DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Man held with four stolen motorcycles

Man held with four stolen motorcycles

The accused was identified as Imran of Ram Nagar Colony and during interrogation, he admitted that he had stolen mobikes
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:15 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in police custody.
Advertisement

A team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell has recovered four stolen motorcycles and arrested a person identified as Imran of Ramnagar Colony in Yamunanagar.

Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell, said they received information that a man was roaming near Gurdwara of Buria town and there was a possibility that he might steal a motorcycle from the said area. He said after getting the information, he formed a team of sub-inspector Anil Kumar, Randhir, Ravinder, Yogesh and Naresh.He further said the team reached the spot and caught the said man.

He added that the accused was identified as Imran of Ram Nagar Colony and during interrogation, he admitted that he had stolen four motorcycles.

Advertisement

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had stolen four motorcycles from different areas, including from near Surbhi palace in Jagadhri,” said in-charge Rajesh Kumar.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman of Yamunanagar police, said the accused was produced in a Jagadhri court and the court sent him to judicial custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper