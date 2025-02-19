Man held with four stolen motorcycles

A team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell has recovered four stolen motorcycles and arrested a person identified as Imran of Ramnagar Colony in Yamunanagar.

Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell, said they received information that a man was roaming near Gurdwara of Buria town and there was a possibility that he might steal a motorcycle from the said area. He said after getting the information, he formed a team of sub-inspector Anil Kumar, Randhir, Ravinder, Yogesh and Naresh.He further said the team reached the spot and caught the said man.

He added that the accused was identified as Imran of Ram Nagar Colony and during interrogation, he admitted that he had stolen four motorcycles.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had stolen four motorcycles from different areas, including from near Surbhi palace in Jagadhri,” said in-charge Rajesh Kumar.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman of Yamunanagar police, said the accused was produced in a Jagadhri court and the court sent him to judicial custody.